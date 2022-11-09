Goodwin looking forward to second term as mayor of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the City of Charleston is in a great place and she’s ready to make it better after being re-elected Tuesday.

Goodwin defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe handily, 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes).

Appearing on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS, Goodwin said her campaign focused on the accomplishments of her first term and it pushed her to the finish line.

“What people want to hear are what are you doing now, what are you going to do for me. For my family, for my business, for my block, for my road in the future. I think our team did a really good job relaying to folks that,” the mayor said.

Goodwin was first elected in 2018 as Charleston’s first female mayor.

Her campaign this year focused on job creation, establishing a vibrant community including bringing back the Sternwheel Regatta, and improving roads. She has also touted the way her administration led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit shortly after her term began.

“We’re up before the sun. We’re going to be here until the street lights come on every single night. This is a spring, not a marathon for a mayor’s office and that is what you’re going to see from this administration,” Goodwin said.

She added she believes that Charleston City Council is in a good position to work well based on Tuesday’s results. Of note, all six of Charleston’s at-large City Council seats will be occupied by Democrats according to results last night from Kanawha County.

“We’ve got a great collection of folks who have been here, who have that historical knowledge. We also have new folks which is always a good thing,” Goodwin said.

The mayor added she is willing to work with Wolfe, even though the two did not see eye to eye during the campaign.

“I want to work with everybody. I said it four years ago and I’ll say it this time around too. I have great relationships with folks that I have run against,” Goodwin said.