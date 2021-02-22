Goodwin: Live on the Levee to return this summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she expects Live on the Levee to return to downtown Charleston this summer.

Goodwin said during her weekly appearance Monday on 580-Live the outdoor concert series would be back after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

“It’s such a benefit that it’s outside. It’s so much easier for us to have social distancing. Being outside is so fabulous,” Goodwin said.

Live on the Levee takes place on Friday night’s on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park. It’s normal to have two concerts each Friday which are free to the general public.

The traditional schedule stretches from the Friday before Memorial Day to the Friday before Labor Day but Goodwin said Monday it’s likely the concert series will begin later this year.

“Is it going to start the last weekend in May? Probabaly not, but this summer we’ll back on the Levee,” Goodwin said.

Charleston baseball

Goodwin also said Monday they’ll be an announcement this week about summer baseball at Appalachian Power Park.

Goodwin didn’t release any details about that announcement but the Atlantic League is scheduled to unveil an eighth team for its league in the near future. The league is made up of professional teams but they have no affiliation with Major League teams.

The Atlantic League announced last week the addition of a team in Lexington, Kentucky. Charleston and Lexington were not included in th new Minor League Baseball agreement with MLB.