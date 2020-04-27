Goodwin launches Connect Charleston program to replace Charleston Walks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the City of Charleston has been unable to continue with its Charleston Walks program but Mayor Amy Goodwin believes the launch of another program is “the next best thing.”

Goodwin began making personal phone calls to residents all over Charleston on Monday in the launch of her administration’s Connect Charleston program.

She said Connect Charleston is a reimagined Charleston Walks program, which will proactively engage residents by phone instead of going door-to-door like originally planned when introduced during her 2020 State of the City address.

“It’s one thing for a mayor’s office to post things on a website and post things on Facebook. It’s another to go door to door, or in this case, call house to house to make sure ‘are you OK, do you need anything and how may we assist you better,” she told 580-WCHS.

The program has been adapted to encourage social distancing while maintaining a sense of connectedness, the city said in a release.

She said her office began early Monday morning and she heard questions about everything from paving, Live on the Levee and COVID-19 testing.

“We have complied and continued to keep a working document of all of the questions and things that folks need. We are being as responsive and act as quickly as we possibly can to those needs,” Goodwin said.

Calls placed to residents, as part of the Connect Charleston program, will come from Goodwin’s office phone line: 304-348-8174.

Charleston residents who want to connect with Goodwin or her office regarding a City issue or COVID-19 can also call that same number for assistance.

Goodwin said residents shouldn’t be giving personal information because there are scammers out there, but all she wants to ask is how can they help and what does a person need.

“I think sometimes people are surprised to get a phone call from me. Just as surprised if they saw we walk up their pathway to get to their house,” she said.

“This is just something that we do and will continue to do.”