Goodwin introduces budget for upcoming year to city council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Monday night, the Charleston Finance committee was introduced to the proposed budget for 2023-2024 from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Goodwin highlighted a key point of the proposed budget is to make $15 an hour the minimum starting wage. She also mentioned tenured police officers and firefighters would be looking at more competitive pay.”

Our proposed budget focuses on areas of greatest need – providing a plan to achieve a $15/hour starting wage, making the salaries our first responders more competitive, and keeping healthcare

premiums flat during a time when costs are increasing,” said Goodwin..

The mayor also said the budget, “keeps health care premiums for employees and retirees flat by absorbing the estimated 16% PEIA cost increase and increasing our contributions to those employees with a Health Savings Account.”

Goodwin said there are no new taxes or fees included in the proposal either.

” t will also allow us to continue our work to maintain a vibrant and thriving community,” Goodwin added.

Charleston City Council will vote on the proposed budget during their next meeting, scheduled for March 20.