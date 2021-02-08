Goodwin expects announcement soon concerning baseball in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s an announcement coming soon about baseball at Appalachian Power Park.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin hinted at the announcement during her weekly appearance Monday on 580-Live.

“There are going to be some announcements in the next couple of days or the next week or so. I feel really confident,” Goodwin said.

The West Virginia Power Baseball Club found out in December that it had not been retained as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Charleston-based franchise has competed in the South Atlantic League ever since the construction of Appalachian Power Park in 2005. Around 40 minor league teams across the country have had their connection with MLB severed or altered in recent months.

Goodwin said a lot of work has been taking place “behind the scenes” to get baseball at Power Park.

“The past administration and this administration know the value of baseball and want to have baseball.

Goodwin said those interested in affiliating with Charleston have toured Appalachian Power Park and were impressed.

“We’ve got a team of people that have been working with people who are invested in baseball and who will invest in teams in the city of Charleston,” Goodwin said.