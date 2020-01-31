Goodwin excited for the next steps in city projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is excited for the upcoming city projects that are included in an approved budget amendment recently by Charleston City Council.

The $6.3 million in revisions are going towards multiple projects including a kayak launch at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center ($100,000), a new Business Economic Impact Fund ($751,312) and new street lights along Kanawha Boulevard, which city officials note are deteriorating ($400,000).

Goodwin says the kayak launch is something that citizens have been asking her about since she took over. She said the city wants and needs more recreational opportunities.

“This is something that people have told me about for the past year, that they wanted more access,” she said. “Being on the river is something that they enjoy and this was a priority of this administration. To make sure we can do more things on the river.”

The street lights project is a much more extensive one, according to Goodwin, including the $400,000 being just part of the first phase.

The first phase will be done on the East End because of fear of poles falling or being dismantled.

When we got here, we started recognizing and had our engineering department, our streets, and traffic, say these lights and poles are falling down. They said they had not been maintained and they need to be replaced,” Goodwin said.

“Safety for those who are walking and biking on the river is paramount to us but the $400,000 is just the first installment to get the critical poles and critical posts that are currently in most need.”

Assessments and evaluation are being done on all of the poles and further plans will be made, Goodwin said.

For the Business Economic Impact Fund, Goodwin said it’s a no brainer move to help local businesses. She said that CURA and Charleston Main Street have had a great history of facade grants to the city.

“There is a desperate need out there for facade grants, micro-grants, sidewalk repairs or other project-based needs,” Goodwin said. “We are a community of a very thriving small business community but we can and need to do more.”

“They want to open those doors for business but sometimes they need a little extra help. Sidewalk repair, painting, awnings, new front windows or signage. These funds will help directly go to those things just to make it a little easier on those small business owners.”

The overarching measure also includes $50,000 for new police equipment and $388,182 for the city’s municipal stabilization fund.