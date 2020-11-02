Goodwin encourages citizen to get out to vote Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is encouraging the citizens of Charleston to get out and vote Tuesday if they have not already.

Goodwin, elected to office in 2018, appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS discussed elections both as a candidate and as someone who has worked in elections.

She said the final days of a campaign are the most strenuous.

“Nobody sleeps, nobody eats. That;’s not just from presidential, that’s all the way down to local. On my way into the office, lots of people out honking and waving, trying to get that last second name recognition up,” Goodwin said.

She said the vote for a person should come down to policy. Goodwin added no candidate is a perfect one but all of them believe in service to others

“99.99 percent of the candidates that you are going to vote for, I don’t care if they are Democrat, I don’t care if they are Republican, Democrat, Independent, Moutain Party, they really wants best and they really believe that they can serve,” she said.

Goodwin said she took one of her sons to early voting in-person Friday and was impressed with what she saw from the line to vote to the precautions with COVID-19.

She has also been impressed by the amount of ‘plan to vote’ and ‘get out to vote’ plans around this General Election.

“We got there and there was social distancing, masks, ‘here is your pen and keep your pen to use as a stylist.’ It was really well orchestrated,” Goodwin said.