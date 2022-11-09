Goodwin elected to second term as Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The voters in Charleston have re-elected Democratic Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to a second term.

The results following Tuesday’s General Election saw Goodwin defeat Republican Lance Wolfe 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes).

Goodwin told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston Tuesday night that her administration answered the call early in her first term and she wants to keep the momentum going in the next four years.

“It was the momentum and positive change that we started back in 2019. The four years we’ve had, the first year was a dead sprint with making the changes that folks asked us to make when we got here.”

Goodwin was first elected in 2018 as Charleston’s first female mayor.

Her campaign this year focused on her first term creating jobs, establishing a vibrant community and improving roads. She has also touted the way her administration led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit shortly after her term began.

She said it’s been a team effort to move Charleston forward and win the election.

“Yeah, my name is on the ballot but a win is never about a person, one event or one idea. It’s about a team of hard-working people coming up with creative solutions to difficult challenges,” Goodwin said.