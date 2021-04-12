Goodwin discusses City Hall reopening on 580-LIVE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City Hall is back open in Charleston on Monday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that the city has been careful with this reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When people say ‘well why don’t you just throw the lights back on and bring everyone back?’ There are safety measures. We are trying to be extremely thoughtful about the health and safety of everyone in our community,” Goodwin said.

City officials had limited access to city hall in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The public could enter by appointment-only.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all those entering the buildings starting Monday. Visitors must wear masks while indoors and submit to temperature screenings.

Constituents are encouraged to continue to interact with city staff through phone and email as much as possible and to schedule appointments when in-person interactions are necessary, the city said.

The mayor said there will be a limit on parties in offices.

“There can be one inside our door and one outside our door. Same with treasurer’s department, clerk’s office. Collector’s office there can be more than one,” Goodwin said.