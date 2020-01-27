Goodwin, city officials begin listening tour this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and city officials will be hitting the road again this week as they begin another listening tour.

The city will hold four events in multiple neighborhoods, and officials invite the public to come out to discuss matters facing Charleston as well as individual problems.

“It is, without question, the most important thing that we can do in city government is go to the people, go to the community, go to each and every ward,” Goodwin said about listening to constituents.

“Not everybody can come to city hall, and we shouldn’t expect them. Not everyone can log onto their computer at a certain time and watch (city council meetings). We want this administration to be as transparent as possible. We want to be accountable, and we want to be transparent.”

The tour is scheduled to begin Wednesday at Ball Toyota of Charleston at 1905 Patrick Street Pl.

Three other events are scheduled in February:

— Feb. 10 at First Presbyterian Church at 16 Leon Sullivan Way.

— Feb. 20 at George Washington High School at 1522 Tennis Club Rd.

— Feb. 25 at the Kanawha City Community Center at 3511 Venable Ave.

All forums will begin at 6 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m.