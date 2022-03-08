Goodwin: City going back to the basics in proposed FY 2023 budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the city is going ‘back to the basics’ when it comes to the proposed FY 2023 budget laid out during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting.

Goodwin spoke to 580-WCHS Tuesday morning just hours after she and City Finance Director Andy Wood presented the budget during the meeting.

“We looked at this budget saying, ‘listen we need to continue to invest in doing our job and doing our job well.’ That is making sure we have robust city services, our parking department, our parks and recreation, our refuse drivers. We need to invest in our employees so they can do a good job for you,” Goodwin said.

The city’s proposed FY 2023 budget laid out during Monday’s Finance Committee includes a seven percent cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees, including police and fire. Goodwin said the city is having trouble with workforce, like many industries in the state. She said the adjustment wasn’t just to recruit new employees but to retain the 775 currently in the city.

The last cost of living adjustment by the City of Charleston was in 2016, Goodwin said.

Other highlights of the budget included a demolition budget of $500,000 to address dilapidated and abandoned structures, a $3 million paving budget, and two positions in the City Collector’s Office to serve local businesses, including a Small Business Liaison.

“We’re investing more in infrastructure, dilapidated and abandoned house, parks and recreation, our roads. I think the most significant thing that we did in our budget last night was we added a 7-percent, across-the-board living adjustment,” Goodwin said.

The city noted the proposed budget does not cut or eliminate any essential city services or create new taxes. It also does not eliminate any positions or make cuts to overtime, including police, fire, and public works.

Charleston City Council will vote on the proposed budget at the March 21 council meeting.