Goodwin, city engineer discuss road projects on Monday’s 580-LIVE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Road projects in the City of Charleston remain ongoing and are scheduled until around Thanksgiving for the 2021 season, according to City Engineer Chris Knox.

Knox appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to discuss the $2 million worth of projects done this summer and ones that remain ongoing. Knox said the city begins in late March, early April with a $5 million wish list but cuts back with project lists.

All in all, Knox said they are doing 300 centerline miles of the city.

One project going on right now is 40th to 56th Street on MacCorkle Avenue. Goodwin said the plan is to work on 33rd to 40th next year with a complete sidewalk replacement and lighting, a project of over $1 million.

“When we’re showing businesses locations and we’re going down MacCorkle, I am embarrassed. I’ll be honest, I’m embarrassed,” Goodwin said of the conditions on the road.

Goodwin was quick to point out that there is no bias in her administration when it comes to paving roads. She said flat roads are not salted as much in the winter, therefore do not receive as much damage and don’t need new pavement as often.

“That’s a lot of the East End and a lot of the West Side that don’t have to salted as much as the hills and valleys in the South Hills area or the backside of Kanawha City,” she said.

Other projects include around $300,000 worth of work on curb cuts, as the city has to replace the ramps on intersecting streets. Knox said of the 11 bridges that the city maintains, work remains ongoing on a few including the South Side bridge.

There are also plans to work on Quarrier Street Bridge. Knox said even though the work cannot be seen, bridgework is crucial.

“We did about three million dollars worth of structural repair to the South Side bridge. All underneath, 90 percent of it was done underneath so nobody ever saw it except for the traffic disruptions,” he said.

Knox’s office number is 304-348-8106 to contact for any road work concerns.

“We are making progress. We are doing curb cuts, we are paving, we are making significant repairs to our roads. And with that comes some delays,” Goodwin said.