Goodwin chooses next city manager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has chosen Charleston attorney Ben Mishoe as the city’s new city manager.

“We are excited to welcome Ben Mishoe as our new City Manager,” Goodwin said Thursday. “Ben not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position, but he also brings his commitment to serving those in his community.”

Goodwin’s selection will go before city council for approval at Monday night’s meeting.

Currently, Mishoe holds the positions of president of the West Virginia State Bar, member of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission and member of the Visiting Committee for West Virginia’s College of Law. Mishoe was with Shaffer & Shaffer, joining the firm in 2008. Mishoe represented both plaintiffs and defendants, as well as insurers and other corporate entities, throughout his time at the firm. In criminal proceedings and cases of abuse and neglect, Mishoe frequently served as appointed counsel for clients who could not afford representation. Mishoe also worked for Judge James J. Rowe as a law clerk for two years in the 11th Judicial Circuit of West Virginia, serving both Greenbrier and Pocahontas County.

“I am honored by the opportunity to join Mayor Goodwin’s staff and to help continue the progress I saw during her first term. I’m beyond excited to get started, and I am committed to working hard each day for the residents and businesses of Charleston, a city my wife and I love,”

Mishoe said.

With a B.S. in business administration and minors in political science and communication studies, Mishoe received a magna cum laude degree from WVU in 2003. He earned his doctorate of law in 2006 from WVU College of Law, where he worked as a student lawyer in a clinical law program that offers legal aid to those who can’t afford to employ an attorney.

Before graduation, only Mishoe from his graduating class had appeared before the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. In his third year of law school, on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, he successfully defended the State of West Virginia in an appeal of a criminal case.