Goodwin cautious over plans to reopen restaurants, mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After speaking with restaurant leaders around Charleston on Tuesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin believes reopening restaurants to outdoor-only in the coming weeks may not be as helpful as people may think.

Goodwin and Dr. Sherri Young, the chief health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department spoke with those bosses and they fielded many questions.

“Do you still have the order the same amount of food? Do you order less food? Do you bring in some of your servers? How many turnover tables are there going to be and is it worth it,” Goodwin said on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS.

Outdoor dining for restaurants was in the second week of a weeks-long plan to begin to reopen businesses in West Virginia that were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin noted how restaurant leaders questioned the expansion of floor plans outside through the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA).

MetroNews reported that the ABCA is developing a streamlined process with no fees for temporary expansions of floor space to include new or expanded outdoor dining space.

Other worries that owners expressed to Goodwin were enough PPE equipment, set-ups, what to serve food with and sanitation dishwashers.

“A plan in place and putting pen to paper is always of good measure but noting when we put that pen to paper, there are going to be a thousand other things to work through. Guidelines are helpful for cities but if we are the ones that are going to be executing these plans, we are going to have to work through all these details,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also touched on reopening on Charleston Town Center Mall and the difficult decisions it may take with so many different kinds of vendors located inside.

She indicated one idea may be to have just one entrance and one exit and to have a sanitization schedule for those ways and around the mall.

“Until we get massive testing, massive tracking, isolation who do test positive, and immunization, this is going to be our drill,” Goodwin said of the cautious nature.