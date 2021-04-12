Goodwin calls for unity in Charleston following fatal shootings over past week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she has talked to the parents of both fatal shooting victims in the past week in Charleston and she feels devastated.

18-year old Capital High School student KJ Taylor was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the city’s West Side, two days before Chastanay Joseph, 22, and her three-year-old daughter were shot in the area of the Vista View Apartment Complex at Charleston’s Renaissance Circle. Joseph died of her injuries, the child remains in stable condition.

“This has been devastating. It’s been extremely hard, not necessarily on me but our community and our family. To say we are hurting, monumentality we are sad, angry, we want action and we want something now,” Goodwin said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS.

U.S. Marshals and agents of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrested Dorian Clark, 46, of Charleston late Friday night on charges of murder and malicious wounding in the Joseph incident. Police say around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Clark was firing at the two victims as he approached them and the child was able to run and separate herself from her mother. Joseph suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the child was shot once in the abdomen.

Goodwin said more information is expected to come out on Friday’s shooting. Clark is lodged in the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.

However, no arrests have been made in the Taylor murder. He was shot shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Central and Glenwood avenues and died a short time later.

The Charleston Police Department on Friday released images of a vehicle allegedly connected to the shooting. Police are looking for a gray 2000s model Ford F-150. The mayor urged anyone with information on the Taylor case to come forward and call the department at 304-348-6480.

“With KJ Taylor, we need your help. We need the communities help. Knowing who did it and proving who did it are two different things and we have to prove it,” she said.

Dozens of Charleston residents marched through the capital city on Sunday to show support following the death of Taylor. There was a vigil Friday evening at the site of the shooting, which also served as the starting point of Sunday’s march to Magic Island.

Goodwin wants Charleston to come together through these difficult times and make the change.

“Our communities, we have to do better. It’s not on one person, it’s not on one neighborhood and it’s not on one entity, it’s on all of us,” she said.