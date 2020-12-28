Goodwin believes in the future of the Town Center Mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the wheels continue to turn with future development at the Charleston Town Center Mall.

The mall, sold during a public auction for $35 million in January 2019 from the U.S. Bank Association, has struggled in recent years with crowds and keeping stores. The COVID-19 pandemic has only further dealt blows to retail shopping.

“Mayors all across the country are struggling with closed down malls, empty malls, sparse malls. As we continue to move forward, we want to move faster. But I can promise you we are moving forward,” Goodwin said on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS.

Goodwin said even with the decline of shoppers and the brief closure of the entire mall because of COVID in the spring, there is still hope.

“We have seen the demise and readjustment of malls happen. I don’t necessarily think it is a bad thing. When we move forward this is when true entrepreneurs who are reinventing themselves, reinventing their businesses will really thrive,” Goodwin said.

The city does not own either the mall or its parking garage. Charleston Urban Renewal Authority owns the land underneath the mall’s parking garage.

The mall is down to one anchor store, J.C. Penney, following closures of Macy’s and Sears.

“Do I believe we will have some type of retail in that space in the future? Yes. Will it look like the mall that you and I used to love to go to in the ’80s? No,” she said.