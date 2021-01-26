Goodwin, Baker discuss progress of Charleston Land Reuse Agency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City of Charleston officials continue to address vacant properties in the capital city through its now veteran agency.

Kevin Baker, the attorney for the city and leader of the Charleston Land Reuse Agency appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE and said the city is currently working on six properties.

The agency (CLRA) was established in late 2019 under Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin with the goal to bring vacant properties in Charleston back into use with public consideration and what citizens might want to see redeveloped or conserved.

Baker said the process can seem slow but it’s much more complicated than what meets the eye for citizens.

“If they thought about their own property, they’d understand that. If you go to your parents’ old house that you’ve decided you want to fix up someday and hold on to it but you haven’t’ gotten around to it. Imagine how mad you’d be if you showed up one day and the city had torn it down,” he said on 580-LIVE.

Baker said two of those six projects are out for proposals this week, as the city hopes to hear from developers trying to restore buildings. The two projects include the old Park Place bar on the West Side and a vacant lot on the corner of 2nd and 30th street in North Charleston.

Baker hopes the vacant lot can be turned into a single-family home.

In the midst of handling the projects, Goodwin and Baker both addressed the city updating its vacant structure ordinance. The agency has shortened the time between accumulating fines for vacant lands.

“The hope is to get folks to make a decision. Put the property back out for productive use or sell it if they don’t have the means or time to do that,” Baker said.

Goodwin said this was part of her vision coming in as mayor in January 2019. She said it’ll be a vision for Charleston for the next decade.

“We have spent millions over the past couple years, millions, tearing down these structures,” she said.

“Some need to come down, I get it. Some we are putting into the land reuse agency, which Kevin (Baker) has championed and spearheaded this entire way.”