Goodwin backs Dempsey in decision concerning former chief Tyke Hunt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt went back on medical leave Monday after serving a 20-day suspension for violating police department policies.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin backed the decision made by current Police Chief Scott Dempsey in the Hunt case during an appearance Monday on 580Live with Dave Allen.

“I have confidence in our chief of police, Scott Dempsey, who made that decision and I stand by him,” Goodwin said.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported the length of the suspension in a story that published over the weekend. Dempsey confirmed on April 11 that the investigation into Hunt had concluded.

Hunt was also demoted from lieutenant to corporal, two ranks, as a result of his actions.

The department investigated two complaints against Hunt involving a former police officer and a second woman.

According to the Gazette-Mail report, Hunt was disciplined twice for Unbecoming Conduct. He also violated the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

Hunt was a lieutenant when he stepped down from his position as chief last August and went on medical leave. His medical leave came soon after allegations came to light of inappropriate behavior involving former officer Chelsea McCoy. McCoy alleged Hunt tampered with her polygraph results during her departmental application process in exchange for sex in the polygraph examination room. McCoy also alleged having sex with Hunt in the chief’s office.

The second complaint came from Jenny Harless who has repeatedly said that Hunt made sexual advances toward her in his office in 2022.

Hunt was suspended without pay for 10 days on each complaint following the internal investigation.

According to the Gazette-Mail, the police department’s Professional Services Division did not find that Hunt had violated the department’s Workplace Violence, Harassment & Discrimination policy.

Dempsey didn’t give a reason why but Goodwin said Monday you can only punish what you can prove.

“We make the best decisions that we make with the information that we have in front of us, we do,” Goodwin said. “Our head and our heart are always in the right place and my moral compass are never off and that’s what I have to go on. This chief of police made a good decision with the information he had.”

Goodwin said a situation like this is “a punch in the gut” to officers that are doing the right thing.

“It’s really hard work…but guess what they’re doing? Still doing their work and that’s what we should be doing too,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said she’s heard from the criticism from the outside. She said she stands behind the integrity of the investigative process.

“It’s easy just to say it (opening it all up) when you’re not in it when you don’t have to abide by rules of HR (Human Resources) or, by the way, to protect people, the people who are coming forward,” Goodwin said.

Hunt began serving his 20-day unpaid suspension on April 8. He went back on medical leave on Monday and is being paid as a corporal.