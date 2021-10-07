Goodwin asks for special legislative session on mental health, drug misuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is asking for Gov. Jim Justice to call a special legislative session on addressing mental health, drug misuse and homelessness as the city deals with “an increased number of challenges” related to these issues.

Goodwin, in a seven-page letter dated Wednesday, asked lawmakers to consider proposals to establish a behavioral health council, fund additional mental health courts, and create programs to increase the number of mental health workers and student access to telebehavioral health services.

“While this problem existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic, it has only gotten exponentially worse over the last 18-months and we feat it will only continue to get worse throughout our State and National over the next several years,” she said.

The city of Charleston launched its Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office in 2019 to coordinate and expand efforts to address the effects of drug misuse. Goodwin said the city has additionally expanded the office to increase a quick response team, homeless outreach coordinator and mental health coordinator.

According to Goodwin, city efforts have resulted in more people having access to naloxone to treat drug overdoses, increased access to job training programs and more individuals being reconnected to their families.

“We have proven that people focused solutions work—that proof is in the numbers,” the mayor said. “However, people-focused solutions without robust system focused solutions are not sufficient to address the complex issues our communities are facing. While we are working hard—and continue to be created in new approaches Charleston cannot do this alone.”

Among Goodwin’s recommendations are establishing a behavioral health reform council to review care systems in West Virginia, creating 25 additional mental health courts in West Virginia, a pilot program to cover tuition costs and students loans of 100 people interested in the mental health field; and efforts to increase student access to telebehavioral health services in schools, libraries and community centers.

Goodwin noted legislative solutions and new programs would cost money but argued addressing the issues as soon as possible “pales in comparison to the cost of inaction.”

“The efforts will undoubtedly save the state millions and millions of dollars in the future,” she added. “In addition, we also have a once in a lifetime opportunity to help fund solutions to these problems with the funding provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to cities, counties, and the state. We can address this problem head on today.”

In addition to Justice, the mayor’s office also sent letters to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

Lawmakers are expected to be in the state capital this month to handle matters related to creating new legislative districts.