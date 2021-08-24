Goodwin announces effort to encourage city employees to get vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has asked city council members to approve a request to provide city employees with a financial incentive for getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Goodwin’s request, which her office announced on Tuesday, would involve the city providing employees with either a $500 cash payment or a $500 contribution to their Health Savings Account if they are fully vaccinated. The announcement comes as local, state and national health officials report increasing coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“Our hospitals are now seeing a sharp uptick. Our health department is seeing a sharp uptick. Our school cases are on the rise,” Goodwin told WCHS-AM. “All of those are concerning, but what is most concerning to me as mayor and my job and my responsibility that we have as a city government is that I have 778 employees. Eighty percent are essential workforce.”

Goodwin said she spoke to leaders with the Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and other agencies before announcing the proposal, noting each person supported the program.

“These are government workers who truly are boots on the ground who are doing the work of a public servant,” she said. “I can’t keep them safe nor can I keep the public safe without these vaccines in arms. It is the best way for us to exit this pandemic.”

City employees would have until Oct. 31 to submit their vaccination information to the city’s Human Resources Department and be eligible to receive funding. Funding for the initiative would come from federal coronavirus relief dollars, which the mayor’s office estimates would cost the city around $450,000 if all city employees participate.

The vaccination program would be voluntary, but Goodwin expressed confidence that people will participate in the effort.

“If we can get the majority of our folks who are front-facing to the public vaccinated, that’s a huge success,” she said. “This is a direct incentive. Not a chance, not a lottery. This is a direct incentive for you taking responsibility and for being a great public servant.”

Goodwin will present the proposal to the Charleston City Council at its Sept. 7 meeting, and the council could approve the plan that evening.