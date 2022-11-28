Goodwill prepares for donation drive to help CPD toy drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can help the Charleston Police Department Christmas Toy Drive by giving to Goodwill on Tuesday.

Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will have a donation drive set up on “Giving Tuesday” in the Casci parking lot in downtown Charleston.

Goodwill Marketing and Communications Director Megan Diehl said they’ll take a percentage of whatever is donated and turn it into a cash donation for the toy drive.

“We always like to help other organizations,” Diehl said.

It’s a unique way to give to a toy drive without having to produce the cash or buy the toys, Diehl said.

“We know that especially this time of year money is tight. So maybe there are people that couldn’t give a cash donation but they do have a box of used pots and pans that we could sell in our store and fund our mission and we could help them out and give the cash donation to the toy drive,” Diehl said.

Save the new toys for the toy drive, Diehl said. Goodwill wants your used items. The donation drive is set for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the third year for the toy drive. Charleston Police Lt. David Payne said they’ll take donations Dec. 6-8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Beni Kedem next to the Coliseum and Convention Center. They’ll stay open and take donations during the time of the Charleston Christmas Parade on Dec. 8.

Payne said the distribution date for the toys collected will be announced at a later date.

Diehl said preparing for the donation drive has been a team effort including help from Charleston Police, the Citizen Police Academy, Casci, Chick-fil-A, V100 and others.