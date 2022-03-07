Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley launches Wheels To Work program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A program meant to help individuals apply for affordable options for reliable transportation for work was launched Monday by Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc.

Officials with Goodwill stood alongside leaders of Moses Auto Group, Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority, and Truist in Charleston and announced the “Wheels to Work” program.

“Our organization is always about empowering through employment and one of those things that you can empower is having reliable transportation,” Megan Diehl, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley told 580-WCHS at the event.

The program offers employed individuals the opportunity to apply for affordable options for reliable transportation to allow individuals the opportunity to further their careers and reach financial stability above the poverty line, Diehl added.

After 90 days of employment, Goodwill will assist in the purchase of a vehicle. Goodwill will go through Truist to guarantee a loan and match a down payment. From there, Goodwill will partner with Moses Auto Group to assist in finding a vehicle to match the needs of the client.

After the loan is successfully paid off, Goodwill will reimburse all interest paid by the applicant.

“People think barriers as being physical or communication barriers. Transportation is a huge barrier throughout the Mountain State. We have reputable partners through Moses Auto Group, Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority, and Truist,” Diehl said.

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. is the first organization in West Virginia to offer this program.

For further information on the program, call 304-346-0811 or visit goodwillkv.com.