GoodNight returns for a 25th year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — GoodNight, Charleston’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, is ready to rock & roll and more for its 25th year.

More than a dozen performers and groups will put on musical shows at numerous venues around downtown Charleston on Tuesday evening to bring in 2020.

Craig Hinchman, a Charleston native who has coordinated the event for the past five years tells 580-WCHS that the free event is meant for everyone.

“This is free for everyone and family-friendly,” Hinchman said. “It’s an alternative for folks to walk around downtown and take in some free entertainment while doing it.”

Performances include Roger Rabalais and Ed Pauley and Friends at the Christ Church United Methodist Chapel and River City Youth Ballet Ensemble at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. at the St. Marks United Methodist Church Sanctuary followed by Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and Rose Perry.

The performances begin at 6 p.m. at most venues and run until 10 p.m.

The KRT will run on a loop of trolley service between venues and the city parking garage on the corner of Virginia and Laidley St. for citizens. Everything is free.

Hinchman said he is looking forward to an evening of music geared towards the entire family.

“If you’ve got families with kids, this is a chance to get out and take it something for the new year,” he said.

“It’s a new year festivity that is alcohol-free and kind of earlier in the evening.”