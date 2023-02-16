GoMart Ballpark set to host the MEC Baseball Championship for the next 5 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An agreement between the Mountain East Conference and the City of Charleston, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Charleston Dirty Birds will bring the MEC Championship to GoMart Ballpark for the next five years.

“The brand-new turf surface, which was a crucial element to this move; state-of-the-art video board, extensive chair back stadium seating for fans along with sponsor entertainment opportunities, including suites at GoMart Ballpark all contribute to our ability to make this a first-class experience for all those involved,” MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she’s excited to see the stadium filled with great baseball.

“We’re so excited about this partnership, we’re so excited to have so many players from across the state and such great baseball; I can say even as a hockey mom, I’m very excited to have this stadium filled,” she said.

CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau said the primary factor in the agreement was the city’s $8 million investment in turfing fields.

We probably would not host this event without the investment in the turf fields throughout the city, including GoMart Ballpark,” he said.

Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea said the weather isn’t a factor now because of the turf.

“The good weather yesterday and the rain today is not a factor now, so we can talk about this and have these events, and it was a very exciting simple yes for us to host this amazing tournament,” he said.

Goodwin added the reasoning behind the city’s turf investment.

“We made this significant improvement not only to GoMart Ballpark but all across the city because we believe in the City of Charleston; if we are going to tell our kids to go outside and play, let’s give them a place to do it, and a good place to do it and let’s give them a place where they can compete,” she said.

The 2023 MEC Baseball Championship will be held May 10-14.

GoMart Ballpark serves as the home of the Charleston Dirty Birds and the WVSSAC State Tournament.

Epling Stadium in Beckley previously served as the host for the MEC tournament since 2013. The University of Charleston is the defending tournament champion.

Story by Chayce Matheny