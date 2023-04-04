GoMart Ballpark becoming cashless this season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Plan ahead for your payment options when visiting GoMart Ballpark this season.

The Charleston Dirty Birds announced Monday that the ballpark will operate as a cashless facility this year for all events.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at concession stands, the team store, and ticket office. Those locations will also accept mobile-payment options.

“Going in this direction will help modernize our operation and tremendously enhance the fan experience with shorter amounts of time spent waiting in lines and more time watching the Dirty Birds go for the 2023 Championship!” said Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea.

Fans will also be able to exchange cash at the ballpark for Dirty Birds Cash Cards. A cash card can be purchased at the ticket office, fan assistance center, or the merchandise shop, free of charge.

“As we commit to being a cashless facility, we are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to service customers who opt to bring cash to GoMart Ballpark. We always appreciate your continued support and we look forward to this new step in the Dirty Birds organization,” said General Manager, Jeremy Taylor.

Multiple stadiums and venues are moving towards a cashless function as a faster and more secure way of attending events.

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.