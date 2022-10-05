Go Bananas: Charleston Dirty Birds to host nationally known Savannah Bananas in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The baseball scene in Charleston is about to go bananas.

On Tuesday night, the nationally popular Savannah Bananas baseball team announced it would be playing the Charleston Dirty Birds on April 21 at Appalachian Power Park. The game is part of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

Banana Ball is not your typical baseball. Banana Ball consists of a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters stealing first, no walks allowed, no mound visits allowed, a 1-on-1 showdown tiebreaker, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

“We play a fast game, two-hour time limit. If fans catch a foul ball, it’s an out. Our players do choreograph dances, we have break dancing coaches, pep bands, male cheerleading teams, you know we bring the show,” Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas said on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE with Dave Allen.

The franchise has garnered national attention and recently featured on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in a documentary series – Bananaland.

Cole said the team arrived in Savannah seven years ago. Two years ago the team did one city on its world tour and seven this year but it features more than 20 in 2023.

The tour announced includes 70 games in 33 cities in 21 states across the country between Feb. 17 and Sept. 16. More than 50 cities applied to be part of the world tour.

Cole recommended fans get on the pre-sale list for tickets to all the fun.

“I mean we’re genuinely the most fun we’ve ever had at a sporting event. you’ll see it with our staff and because we’re having fun, the fans have fun, the players have fun. When we score our first run, the players go through the whole crowd celebrating with the fans, high-fiving everyone,” he said.