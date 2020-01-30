Glasgow signs water services over to West Virginia American Water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The Kanawha County town of Glasgow as a new water system. It’s now run by West Virginia American Water.

Officials from the town and West Virginia American Water (WVAW) signed the contracts and shook hands Thursday at the water company’s treatment plant in Charleston.

Donald Fannin, the Mayor of Glasgow, told the media that Thursday is a bittersweet day but needed to be done.

“We’ve been in the water business for 60 years, selling water to our customers. Today (Thursday) we are no longer in the water business,” he said.

“It’s one of those things where we got to the point where we couldn’t maintain the system.”

According to WVAW, the transaction follows past emergency aid from the company in the form of leak detection and system repairs for the distressed utility, which has historically experienced water loss of approximately 66 percent.

Fannin said that the water system that had been in the town was designed that if the town lost pressure at the bottom end of the system, they couldn’t get pressure to the water tank. Because of that, service wasn’t able to continue to part of the town on top of the hill where a 100-bed nursing home sits.

“A lot of repairs weren’t done over the years there. It got to the point where you get a leak, get that leak fixed and then two more leaks pop up there,” Fannin said.

Fannin added that he believes most of the town’s 300 customers along Rt. 60 are in favor of this move.

“A lot of people don’t come to council meetings, a lot of people don’t come to town hall meetings. We shoed them the financial reports, we went over it, we talked about it.

“I think for the most part the people of Glasgow just want good quality water, they don’t really care where it is coming from.”

Robert Burton, WVAW President, was on hand to sign the deal with Fannin. He said this will allow Glasgow a solution they couldn’t do on their own.

Water that is being used on Thursday in the town is from WVAW. Burton said it was an easy process where a valve volt station was installed where there were already connections with water. The valve was turned on and the other water provider has their valve turned off.

The previous customer rate of $35.35 per 3,000 gallons will increase to $34.56 and continue to increase annually until December 31, 2023, when customers reach the company’s standard rates as set by the Public Service Commission.

The city received $200,000 for the sale of services, which Fannin said will be used to fix sewer issues.