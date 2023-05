GLASGOW, W.Va. — Two mausoleums at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow were damaged by fire Saturday evening.

The fire was reported to Kanawha County Metro 911 at just after 5 p.m. Multiple fire crews from eastern Kanawha County responded to the scene.

WOWK-TV reported the East Mausoleum sustained the most damage.

There was no early word on what may have caused the fire. The state Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.