Girls, young women take part in National Scout Jamboree for the first time

GLEN JEAN, W.V.a. — Young women and girls are now getting all of the same Scouting opportunities that millions of young men have had for over a century as thousands of them joined the boys to take part in the 2023 National Boy Scout Jamboree for the first time.

The Boy Scouts of America welcomed in girls from around the country along with the boys to the 10-day Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia taking place from July 19 to July 28. More than 20% of scout participants to attend the 2023 Jamboree were expected to be girls.

“It feels like really nice being here as a female in scouting, this is the first time we have actually been allowed at National Jamborees and to be able to be here and experience this experience is really nice to us,” said Hailey Roberts of Troop 78 out of Cummings, Georgia.

While girls have been a part of the BSA Venturing and Exploring programs as early as 1969, this was the inaugural year for all female-centric Scouting units across the U.S. to have the full scope of Scouting opportunities available to them through their participation in the Jamboree.

Young women were welcomed into Scouts BSA in 2019 and over 361,000 of them have joined the program since, representing nearly 16% of total membership. Mary Busse, a scout out of Minnesota who was in attendance at the Jamboree was one of the many young females inspired to become one.

“I grew up around scouts,” Busse said. “My brothers were in it and I would always follow them around to Cub Scouts and I always wanted to be in it from that.”

As a way to show support for the female scouting units and to help foster continued participation opportunities for girls and young women in scouting, BSA was going to be host to a three-day inaugural “Women of Character” event from July 21 to July 23 at the Summit.

The event was also set to feature a keynote address by American political analyst Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush. She is also the founder of Minute Mentoring, a women’s leadership program that sets young women entering the workforce up with experienced working women to give advice and serve as role models.

Last but not least, the Ascending Eagle bronze statue was also going to be unveiled during the event, representing the strength and spirit of women in scouting.

According to Event Chairperson and experienced scout leader Christine Perry, the Women of Character event was intended to serve as a catalyst for accelerating young women’s participation in scouting.

“Scouting is only serving .5% of the nation’s total available female youth population,” Perry said.

“Every young person, including girls, should have the opportunity to participate in Scouting, regardless of whether they complete the journey to Eagle Scout. Our “Women of Character” event is an important step in achieving that goal.”

Perry noted that women and girl’s participation in scouting was part of the vision that the founder of scouting, Robert Baden-Powell had for the movement.

Baden-Powell and his sister Agnes established the scouting organization for girls two years after World Scouting formed in 1908.

“There’s a lot of male scouts here that haven’t really seen women in scouting, so I think that it’s a pretty high achievement that we’re able to be here,” Busse said.

Today, more than 90% of all scouting programs around the world are offered to girls.