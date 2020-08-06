CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gift bag distributions were scheduled for Friday ahead of Sunday’s start for “Girls Night In,” a reworking of the traditional “Girls Night Out” fundraiser held each summer in the Capital City to benefit the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program.

Typically, the event draws a crowd of more than 1,500 women for one night of activities.

In these times of COVID-19, Shannon Lester, development and marketing director for YWCA Charleston, said they decided to move online for a week of special events.

“We really, this year, wanted to involve our past supporters in any way we could. We knew that we weren’t the only ones hurting,” Lester told 580-WCHS.

“Nonprofits are always raising funds, but this year with COVID, every single person is hurting, every business, every industry.”

They’re “Make Lemonade Out of Lemons” by extending “Girls Night In” through next week on Facebook, the first virtual event in the 22 years of “Girls Night Out.”

An online auction begins Sunday.

Instead of purchasing tickets, attendees were donating $100 or more to receive complimentary gift bags containing all kinds of swag along with raffle tickets for daily drawings. Bag pickups would be happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 1114 Quarrier Street.

Evening demonstrations were scheduled through Saturday, Aug. 15 covering floral design, skin care, cooking, drink mixing, fashion, hairstyling and exercise with opportunities to donate.

Some local restaurants were also offering ways to contribute to the cause.

“All of these vendors, they’ve helped make this event amazing in the past,” Lester said.

“This was a way for us to say, ‘Hey, we’re so appreciative of what you guys have done for us in the past, how can we involve you this year and not ask for money?’ Donating their time, that’s how we did our classes.”

Survivor stories were also planned.

The YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program serves domestic violence victims in Kanawha County, Clay County and Boone County.

“This event raises 10 to 20 percent of the budget for our Resolve Program for the entire year,” Lester said. “It’s really critical that we still raise funds because they cannot keep going as they usually do and support these victims without it.”