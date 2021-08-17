Girl Scouts of Black Diamond introduce new cookie for 2022 season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following a couple of up and down years of cookie sales in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond is looking to rebound in a big way in 2022 by unveiling a new cookie for next season.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond announced the new Adventurefuls cookie on Tuesday, with a special event at the Virginia Street headquarters in Charleston.

Adventurefuls is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme, a hint of sea salt and a chocolate drizzle.

“My favorite part was the caramel. When you bite down on the chocolate, you taste that caramel and that surprised me. it’s really good,” said Kendra Fox, a Girl Scout from Troop 10123 in Gilmer County.

Adventurefuls cookies will join the 2022 Girl Scouts cookie lineup.

Fox, who has been a scout since Kindergarten, was the first person in the building to try the new cookie. She said she gets excited when a new cookie comes out because it brings attention to the Girl Scouts but also because she knows it’s an investment in the troops.

She said an investment in the troops is an investment in a girl’s dreams.

“We learn how to talk to people and goal setting. We are actually going on a trip to DC in a couple of weeks and that’s because we sold a lot of cookies,” Fox said.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond kicks off the 2022 cookie season on Jan. 6.