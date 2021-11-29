Girl Scouts of Black Diamond hopeful for generosity on Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hoping to raise money on Giving Tuesday that will go towards a special cause.

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is celebrated nationwide as a way to give back to nonprofits in a person’s area.

Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing for Girl Scouts of Black Diamond told 580-WCHS that the Girl Scouts are asking for support to help expand the offerings of the Girl Zone, an urban camp on the West Side of Charleston.

Donations will go toward securing an outdoor water supply for the camp, which will enable Girl Scouts to enjoy sprinklers, slip & slides, s’mores and more.

“Mainly it will help us whenever we are having s’mores at the campfire, we can safely extinguish the fire. It will also help us during the summer so they can have waterslides and all those great things,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the Girl Scouts has a goal of raising $3,000 for the spigot.

Donations can be made online HERE or in-person between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the office, located at 321 Virginia St. W. Curbside donations are available, too.

The first 200 people to make a donation in person will receive a complimentary “Tropical Wave” drink from The S’Waffle Shack, which is made of lemonade, pineapple, coconut and more, a release said.

For more information, visit bdgsc.org.

“This is one way to help keep girls interested and help keep girls active in girl scouts. This is one more thing we can offer to them,” Nelson said.

Other organizations and entities around the state have Giving Tuesday including West Virginia State University in Institute.