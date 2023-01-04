George Washington remains optimistic heading into the new year despite early injuries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – New Year’s resolutions are a way for people to stay organized and goal-oriented, regardless of the situation. Sports teams are no different, especially when those teams are making a push for postseason play.

However, the George Washington Lady Patriots’ resolution is simple, keep the current rotation healthy.

The injury bug plagued George Washington earlier this season, losing key players Kierstyn Fore and Kensy Thomas to season-ending injuries. Those injuries have made things interesting on “The Hill” for veteran coach Jamie LaMaster.

“Four of our top six or seven kids are an easy decision,” said LaMaster on identifying a reliable line-up while dealing with injuries. “Stevie Wonder can see that Finley [Lohan], [Zaniah Zellous], Macie [Mallory], and [Nasiya Smith] belong on the floor. We are still working on the supporting cast. It is hard, especially when you lose four of our top six from last year’s state tournament team. It has made the early going a challenge.”

LaMaster’s attitude has not changed, despite the injuries so far.

“My patience has been held in check so far,” LaMaster noted. “My focus is on being the best we can come late February. These early weeks and months are all part of preparing for the postseason.”

GW could have easily given up this year following the early injuries and consecutive losses to Paul Blazer, KY, and St. Albans to start the season. However, LaMaster has been encouraged by what he has seen.

“Losing Kierstyn and Kensy to those injuries has been a big blow, no doubt, but I do not know that anyone has stepped up as much as each one has individually,” LaMaster stated. “They collectively have all been helping make for the losses of their leaders.”

George Washington has turned it around, winning three straight, including a victory Tuesday evening over arch-rival South Charleston, 50-37.

The Lady Patriots’ first win came thrillingly over Parkersburg, 78-70, which sparked a rejuvenation in LaMaster’s squad.

“Our energy level has been consistent all year in practice, regardless of the final score of our games,” LaMaster stated. “The mood in the locker room after the Parkersburg game was certainly different from the Ashland loss.”

This year’s GW team provides excitement and grit on both ends of the floor, which are a few of the many things that keep LaMaster enthused about his team.

“We have a combination of talent and youth that excites me,” LaMaster said. “I have three to four future Division 1 players. I have a six-foot-two kid who can dunk a volleyball, handle the ball, and shoot the three. How many coaches in West Virginia can say that? I also have a few other weapons, including a guard that can score on all three levels, a wing that is scratching the surface, and the best shooter in the state, who is one of the smartest and toughest kids I have coached. That type of talent is exciting.”

Losing two senior leaders can be fatal, especially with a young group like George Washington. But the Lady Patriots have seen big performances from Lohan and Zellous. Both have stepped up while Macie Mallory recovers from an ACL injury.

Lohan has posted massive games early this season, including a near triple-double performance against the Big Reds, recording 29 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

“Finley is a complete player,” LaMaster noted. “She can shoot, handle, and defend as well as any guard in the state. She has 10-plus Division I offers to back that up. In her first two games, I saw her go out of her way to get others’ open shots and touches. However, when we were down 28-5 to Parkersburg, I saw a kid that attacked, looking to score. What excites me is that she is a talented kid and a vocal leader who works as hard as anyone outside our practices.”

LaMaster also sees a high ceiling from Zellous, who is only a sophomore.

“She is good enough to go to the WNBA,” LaMaster mentioned. “She is an elite athlete with above-average skills at her age. I would need 500 words to tell you what she brings to this team, but she brings a level of confidence that we have not had before. Her teammates know they have a freak athlete who can do things on the court that our opponents cannot. Z can make up for mistakes defensively as a rim protector, and she could give us 30 or more points nightly.”

George Washington will go for its fourth straight victory Saturday against Musselman.