George Washington, Nitro high schools celebrate graduating class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seniors at George Washington and Nitro high schools received their diplomas in separate graduation ceremonies on Wednesday.

Kanawha County Schools has held multiple graduation ceremonies this week to honor the Class of 2022.

Jana Zutar, a graduate of George Washington High School, told the crowd that her time in high school has gone by quickly.

“Four years ago, all we wanted was to fast forward to this moment. Standing here, looking at the class that I have grown up with, all I want to do now is slow down and appreciate the G-Dub community,” she said.

George Washington High School graduate Lucas Graham told the crowd of friends, family and school leaders that big things are happening next for everyone graduating.

“These next years could be the most important, forging a path and direction of our futures. Don’t be content with uncertainty. Create goals and go out and achieve them,” he said.

During Nitro High School’s graduation ceremony, Kaylee Babbitt said it is hard to believe she and her classmates are becoming high school graduates, but she is optimistic about the future.

“This next transition may be difficult, stressful and probably uncomfortable for a lot of us,” she said. “But armed with our extensive knowledge in kickball and powder puff, I believe that we are extremely capable and able to excel in each part of our lives.”

Elizabeth O’Leary, another Nitro High School graduate, said she feels the pressure to be successful as she begins the next stage in her life, but it is not right to compare one’s success to another person’s achievements.

“Life is about waiting for the right moment to react, so relax,” she told her classmates. “You are not late, you are not early. You are right on time.”

The Capital High School graduation ceremony will be Thursday at 2 p.m., followed by Herbert Hoover High School’s ceremony at 7 p.m. Both graduation events will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Both ceremonies will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC680zFWVGah7rJNcXe3xnwQ.