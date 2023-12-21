General rate increases approved for Mountaineer Gas customers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas customers can expect to pay $4.20 more on their bills in the new year in a general rate increase.

State regulators approved a settlement agreement among multiple parties Thursday to allow the gas company increase base rates by 4.16%, an overall $13.9 million increase that will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The average customer’s rates will increase by 5.09% under this new settlement agreement, or a $4.20 increase.

The Public Service Commission has received approximately 161 letters of protest over the settlement, which is expected to allow the company to “develop and implement a standardized analysis and justification study for new special contracts and existing contracts eligible for renewal.” They agreed to make that information available to the commission.

Mountaineer Gas also said they would withdraw its weather normalization adjustment, but the PSC declined that part of the settlement, as well as that certain material be kept shielded from disclosure. The PSC said they would not shield that material unless a Freedom of Information Act request be made.

The company had originally asked for a $19.7 million, or a 6.08% increase when they filed the case on March 6.

Along with Mountaineer Gas and the PSC, the parties that agreed to the settlement included the Consumer Advocate Division, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, Interstate Gas Supply Inc., and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Commission intervened in the case, but did not join in the settlement. However, they said they will not oppose the joint stipulation agreement the PSC approved Wednesday should they adopt it.