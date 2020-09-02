Gatewood trial jury continuing deliberations on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Kanawha County jury will continue its deliberations Thursday in the murder trial of Cynthia Gatewood.

Gatewood, 32, of Nitro, was charged with first-degree murder after stabbing Cheryl Fisher, 57, of Charleston, twice in the parking lot of the Tobacco Shop in Sissonville two years ago this month. Fisher, who was able to drive away from the scene, died a short time later.

Jury members deliberated for just more than an hour Wednesday evening before asking Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit if they could leave for the evening.

During nearly an hour on the stand earlier Wednesday, Gatewood said she felt “possibly threatened” by Fisher even though she had never met her. Gatewood told police after the stabbing that Fisher disrespected her by calling her a name when she got out of her car. Gatewood said Wednesday she didn’t remember much about Fisher had said.

“I didn’t really want to do anything about it, preferably. To tell the truth, that day everything happened so fast and before I knew it, when I came to, I wondered what I had done,” Gatewood said.

She said she was high on meth and had been up for two days when she stabbed Fisher on Sept. 25, 2018, which was Gatewood’s birthday.

“I lost my temper. I started to get mad and I overreacted very horribly and made a horrible mistake,” Gatewood said.

Under cross-examination, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers asked Gatewood if it was meth that caused the stabbing or anger?

“One of those two things. You said not meth. You said not anger. It’s got to be one of those two things. Was it the meth or the anger?” Akers said.

“Neither,” Gatewood answered. “I lost control of my temper.”

Akers said the evidence showed Gatewood planned the murder by first walking behind Fisher and then getting back in her truck and waiting on her to come out of the tobacco store. Akers said Gatewood’s actions of going to a dollar store showed she had no remorse for what she had done.

“While Ms. Fisher is begging help. She can’t breathe. She is bleeding out of her lungs and her children are being told she has died you are getting Hershey drops,” Akers said.

In closing arguments, Akers told the jury the only excuse Gatewood gave was that she had a hard life, beginning drug use in her teens but Akers said that’s not an excuse for murder.

“Lots of people have hard lives. They don’t kill people because they’re mad,” Akers said.

Gatewood’s attornies said what happened was tragic but did not meet the elements of firs degree murder.

The jury can find Gatewood not guilty or guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

