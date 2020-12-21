Gatewood sentenced to life in prison following 2018 stabbing death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge told a convicted murderer Monday her apology was “too much, too little, too late.”

Judge Joanna Tabit sentenced Cynthia Gatewood, 32, to spend the rest of her life in prison with no chance for parole. Gatewood stabbed Cheryl Fisher, 57, of Charleston, outside a Sissonville tobacco store on Sept. 25, 2018. A 12-member jury convicted Gatewood following a September trial. The panel also recommended no mercy be given.

Gatewood read from a brief statement during Monday’s video sentencing.

“I did not personally know Ms. Cheryl Fisher nor did I plan or intend to kill Ms. Cheryl Fisher,” Gatewood said. “My heart goes out to Ms. Cheryl Fisher’s family and friends. I’ve had you all in my prayers in the past 27 months and am very sorry for any pain that I may have caused.”

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said Gatewood’s statement was “an abhorrently abysmal apology to a family that has suffered as much as the victim’s family has,”

One of Fisher’s daughters, Cassandra Burnette, said Gatewood deserves no kind of mercy.

“You said you didn’t intend to kill her. You just meant to hurt her right? You just meant to stab her a little. Is that what you meant to do?”

Gatewood was in the tobacco store parking lot when Fisher arrived and claimed she gave her a look. A video showed Gatewood following her to the door of the shop and then returning to a truck. When Fisher came out of the store Gatewood approached her and stabbed her. Fisher was able to drive from the scene but died a short time later. Judge Tabit described the encounter Monday.

“You lied in wait for her,” Tabit told Gatewood. “You discontinued your pursuit that showed an awareness on your part of the wrongfulness of your actions and the ability to control your behavior.”

Tabit’s comments stretched for more than 10 minutes recounting Gatewood’s drug abuse issues and five times entering rehab programs.

“You’ve had your wake-up calls,” Tabit said.

Tabit also commented on Gatewood’s initial statement to police when she told them she had been having a bad week when the stabbing occurred.

“Let’s talk about the day poor Ms. Fisher had the day she encountered you. The day she was just walking into that tobacco store. Let’s talk about that. I think that’s a bad day. Let’s talk about how the family felt when they get a call that their mother is dead,” Tabit said.

Tabit said Gatewood never once appeared remorseful in the several times she’s been before the judge.

“You didn’t take any mercy on Cheryl Fisher and it’s part of my duties as a judge to protect the public good and there’s a retribution aspect of what I do,” Tabit said. “I’m going to sentence you to the penitentiary for the rest of your natural life with no mercy.”