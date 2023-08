DUNBAR, W.Va. — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure on fire which was caused by an explosion from a gas leak.

Fire crews are in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue in Dunbar. They said two people were injured in the incident.

Dispatchers said gas was leaking from the home, forcing some nearby homes to be evacuated.

The explosion forced the house to collapse, according to dispatchers.

The situation is active.