Garnet needs charitable status before executing plans at former high school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Garnet Alumni Association still has plans for the former Garnet High School in Charleston.

During the Kanawha Countyy Board of Education meeting Thursday afternoon, Amon Gilliam, Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools and Alternative Programs, said he has been attending meetings since the fall with the Garnet Foundation on what they want to utilize the building for in the future.

Gilliam said two major plans they have for the former high school is to turn it into a “historical site” as well as include it to be a museum.

“Since the building is listed on the national registry of historical sites, it allows that facility to be eligible for certain grant funding,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam and the foundation selected three grants to be submitted for consideration. Two of them have been completed and total around $267,000.

During the meetings, Gilliam said the foundation created bylaws and figured out the leadership the facility will have from an organizational standpoint.

Kanawha County Schools General Counsel Lindsey McIntosh said the building needs to obtain a 501(c)(3) in order for the association to own the builidng. A 501(c)(3) has not been approved yet and won’t be for another few months at least. She said the application for the status hadn’t been submitted until last December.

“There are no occupants to the building and we’ve got a considerable amount of time before there can be,” McIntosh explained. “Amon has done an amazing amount of work to get these applications done but they can’t be submitted if they are a not a 501(c)(3) organization.”

The building is still property of Kanawha county. The board of education said there’s no timetable of when the Garnet Alumni Association can operate the building.

Back in June of 2022, the Kanawha County Board of Education approved the sell of the Garnet High School to the Garnet Alumni Association. It is located in downtown Charleston at 422 Dickinson St.