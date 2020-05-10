Future of South Charleston events unclear because of coronavirus

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multiple events planned in South Charleston are in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic and the related possible health effects on the community.

The city’s Armed Forces Day Parade, which was scheduled to May 16, has been postponed out of caution. South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said at Thursday’s city council meeting the parade, if it happens, would take place around Independence Day.

“We’ll see. We understand it’s probably a long shot, but that’s where we’re at,” he said. “I’d say if we don’t do it by July 4th, we’re probably going to have to just punt and do it next year.”

The city’s annual Summerfest in August has not be canceled, but Mullens said the chances of the event happening are “probably slim.”

“I’m not going to make that announcement at this point in time,” he said of a cancellation. “We’ll just wait and see.”

The city is accepting applications for Moundfest, which is scheduled for September. Applications note a disclaimer the event could be canceled because of the health pandemic.