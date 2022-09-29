Funeral services set for Charleston restaurant owner Big Joe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The life of a popular downtown Charleston restaurant owner will be honored during funeral services set for Friday.

Joe Guilfoile, known as “Big Joe,” and owner of Big Joe’s on Capitol Street, died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 56.

A viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with a service to follow.

After the service, between 7-9 p.m., Big Joe’s family and friends are invited to stop by The Bridge Road Bistro in South Hills for a gathering to celebrate his life.

Big Joe owned his restaurant in Charleston for more than a decade.

Woody Woods from 580-WCHS sister station 98.7 The Beat said on Thursday’s “580 Live” Big Joe truly cared about Charleston.

“He was one of those people that wanted to help the community. He was proud of Charleston and that corner of Capitol Street. He wanted downtown to be thriving,” Woods said.

In the early 1990s, Big Joe helped V100 radio personalities Steve Bishop and Jenny Murray during their morning show. Woods said he became close with Big Joe over the years too.

“One thing about Big Joe, he had a story about everything,” Woods said. “You go in there and get chicken wings and a beer, then four hours later your girlfriend is texting you like ‘where are you at?'”

The last time Woods saw Big Joe was last Thursday.

“I shook his hand and I told him I loved him and I never thought in a million years that I would tell him I love him but I’m glad I did,” he said.

In lieu of flowers, Big Joe’s family is asking for donations to a local charitable organization.