Funeral services for Johnson scheduled for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston city officials on Friday announced funeral services for Patrolman Cassie Johnson will take place on Dec. 8.

Johnson died Thursday from injuries sustained during a parking complaint call earlier in the week. According to Mayor Amy Goodwin, Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, will be charged with first-degree murder.

The services will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Tuesday, in which the visitation will go from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral beginning at noon.

Facial coverings will be required and social distancing rules will be in place.

WSAZ-TV, WCHS-TV and WOWK-TV will broadcast the services.

The funeral procession will go from the facility to Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Multiple streets will be closed because of the procession:

— Quarrier Street and Truslow Street.

— The northbound lanes of Clendenin Street at Virginia Street East.

— Clendenin Street between Quarrier and Lee streets.

— The right lanes of Lee Street between the bridge and Clendenin Street.