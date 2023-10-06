Funeral service, procession in Charleston honors life and legacy of Judge Joanna Tabit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Family and friends gathered in Charleston Friday morning to honor the life and legacy of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit a week after she died of cancer.

A funeral service was held at the Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral and was followed by a procession down Court Street by the Kanawha County Judicial Annex where Tabit served.

Tabit, who died at the age of 62, was then buried during a private gathering with family at Spring Hill Cemetery.

U.S. District Judge Tom Kleeh along with Tabit’s two cousins and sister provided the eulogy. Kleeh said Tabit was an exceptional judge who truly loved the community she served.

“She remains a true gem of our state and our State Bar. She’s one of those rare and exceptional people with the skills, talents and abilities that she could’ve gone anywhere in this world and achieved anything. She chose to stay here,” Kleeh said.

Tabit’s battle with cancer left her family feeling helpless, according to her cousin Nancy Fish.

“We were raised as fixers. We all chose professions where we tried to help others, and Joanna, this was one thing we could not fixed,” she said wiping away tears.

Despite Tabit’s cancer diagnosis, those who knew her said she was a fighter who believed she would eventually get better and return to the bench.

Tabit’s other cousin Cindy Fisher said it inspired her to be a fighter as well in life.

“She kept pushing through and I thought to myself ‘that’s what I have to do.’ I keep thinking I want to be better and I want to do better just like Joanna, so Joanna, in your honor, I promise to be better and to do better,” she said.

Tabit died on Sept. 29, the same day U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.) died. She also left this world on a historic day in the judicial system. The man accused of the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Sukar was arrested.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that someone was arrested in the murder of rapper Tupac Sukar,” Cindy Fisher said. “We truly believe that Joanna may have had a hand in ensuring that justice was served on that day.”

Nancy Fisher said Tabit believed in hearing everyone’s story in her courtroom before posing judgement.

“It was evident that she cared about each and every person that come before her. She truly wanted to see people make a new start in their life,” she said.

Tabit also cared about the future of those in juvenile drug court and young lawyers. She was given the nickname Judge Santa for always wanting to help others.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper watched the procession go by Friday morning and told MetroNews Tabit was a one-of-a-kind judge.

“I was involved in her originally investiture. She was a wonderful, kind, free spirit. She’s irreplaceable,” he said.

Tabit had the ability to make everyone feel heard in her courtroom, including attorneys like Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak who also attended Tabit’s procession.

“I was fortunate enough to appear in front of her on numerous occasions. She was not only fair, but she was compassionate, understanding and she truly cared,” Rusnak said.

Tabit’s sister Diana White said her family has been recounting stories of Joanna over the last week. She loved concerts, Elvis, Marshall and WVU football games and attended many Charleston Catholic High School games in the past, plus she had a sweet tooth.

“What would Joanna say to us today? She would say have the cake, leave the trail of crumbs, especially those Little Debbie Christmas snack cakes that she loved so make,” White said while laughing.

Her sister closed out by telling the congregation, “Laugh often, love deeply and be kind. Be a Joanna.”