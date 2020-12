Funeral arrangements made for former Nitro mayor, wife

NITRO, W.Va. — A joint funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens for a former Nitro mayor and his wife.

Current Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said former Mayor Don Karnes, 82, of Nitro, and his wife, Dee Karnes, 79, died from COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

In addition to serving as Nitro’s mayor, Don Karnes was a former employee of IBM and past owner of Karnes Gulf Service Station and Eastern Carpets, according to his obituary.

Dee Karnes was a former employee of Dunbar Bank. She retired from Dunbar Middle School.

Wednesday’s service was set for 2 p.m.