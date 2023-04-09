Full week of activities planned for the inauguration of WVSU’s 13th president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State University is celebrating the inauguration of a new president this week with a full lineup of activities.

Ericke S. Cage joins WVSU as the school’s 13th president, and this week, the announcement of more services and scholarships, tree planting and other ceremonies, and a gala are planned around his initiation.

WVSU will kick-off the week with the announcement of plans for a downtown center to be constructed on the first floor of the Kanawha Banking and Trust Building. The announcement for the new development will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at 107 Capitol Street.

On Tuesday, WVSU officials will join representatives from Huntington National Bank for another big announcement of a financial commitment from the bank allowing the university to expand multiple services and scholarships. This announcement will be held at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Dr. Hazo W. Carter Jr. Integrated Research Extension Building.

President Cage will be joined by WVSU Extension Service and Diversified Energy Corp members for a ceremonial tree planting event at the President’s House on campus. It’s an effort that’s part of a partnership with the extension service that will allow for a total of 10,000 trees be planted across the state this year. Thirteen of those trees will kick-off the statewide planting effort on campus Wednesday at 10 a.m. in honor of Cage’s inauguration.

Then, on Thursday at 10 a.m., an investiture ceremony will be held to formally inaugurate Cage. It will include a keynote speech from Norfolk State University President, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston as well as remarks from Marshall University President Brad Smith, West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw among other officials. The event will take place in the P. Ahmed Williams Auditorium in Ferral Hall and a reception will directly follow the ceremony inside the Walker Convocation Center.

Berry Hills Country Club will be host to Dinner with the Tones, formally known as The Hamiltones, the performing trio during the dinner at Cage’s inauguration. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday and tickets are available on the university’s website.

The 9th annual WVSU and West Virginia State University Foundation Black & Gold Gala will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday evening starting 6 p.m. It’s a black tie event recognizing university donors as well as capping off the president’s inauguration week. Individual tickets are on sale now for $150 and can be purchased on WVSU website.