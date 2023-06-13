Friends of Spring Hill try new dog-friendly event for FestivALL

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new version of “bark in the park” is introduced in Charleston.

It was the very first “Dawg Days” event, put on by the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum as part of FestivALL. Dogs of all shapes and sizes came to the cemetery Monday afternoon.

Chris Higgins is the organizer of the inaugural Dawg Days event at the Spring Hill Cemetery. He’s also a board member of Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum who helps to beautify the cemetery and run events like this on occasion.

“There’s a lot of people who walk their dogs,” he said. “We just want people to enjoy the cemetery.”

A few dozen dogs and their owners attended the event. Those attending with their furry friends could grab a trail guide and walk one of the many trials throughout the cemetery park which is 170 acres.

Multiple vendors were set up around the main paved section of the cemetery park. The event also had some live music entertainment and a food truck.

Higgins said this was a good way for those with, or even without dogs, to come check out the area.

“So many people don’t really know what’s up here,” said Higgins. “This is something we thought we’d try out in the summer.”

Higgins noted they usually hold an event in the fall called “History Reenactors,” another way to get people to come to check out Spring Hill.

“It’s a great place to walk, run, see Charleston and learn its history,” Higgins said. “It’s a very interesting place to visit.”