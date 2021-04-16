Friends, family remember slain Capital student as bright, joyful young man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends and family wearing the Capital High School colors of blue and white celebrated the life of senior KJ Taylor on Friday in Charleston, nine days after he was shot and killed on the city’s West Side.

Visitation was held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in the morning followed by a service and the celebration of his life concluded at Laidley Field.

“To watch our kids and students mourn, it’s a struggle. It’s our job as a community to show up and be present, not today or tomorrow but for the long haul,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said during the service.

Taylor, 18, was a standout athlete in football, basketball and track for the Cougars and was scheduled to graduate next month.

“KJ” Taylor starred at Capital High School.

Jeff Biddle, Pastor at the New Hope Community Church is neighbors with the Taylor family and worked with KJ as he was always around the Capital teams.

Biddle described Taylor as a kid who made a point to brighten someone else’s day.

“He (Taylor) knew how to brighten somebody’s day. He was a lot of fun, he joked and he laughed all the time. He knew how to brighten somebody’s mood. He knew that he knew how to do that,” Biddle said.

“He was putting joy into somebody else. That was his superpower.”

Biddle told the students in the crowd that Taylor’s legacy will live on forever because they are going to make it happen. Biddle said he had no doubt that Taylor had a place in heaven.

“We are going to miss him terribly. He was taken from us senselessly and his death has torn a gaping hole in our neighborhood and our city. As one of his friends said to me this week, his success was our success. We lost a neighborhood hero this week. That is true,” Biddle said.

There have been no arrests in the shooting death. His former coach told MetroNews that a few of his players were with Taylor earlier in the evening in the 2nd Avenue area of the West Side.

The coach also said another former teammate was with Taylor on Central Avenue just a few minutes before the shooting. He was shot on 800 block of Central Avenue and pronounced dead a short time later.

A vehicle of interest in the case was identified by Charleston Police earlier this week.

“Our communities must do better, it’s not one person and not one community and not one entity. It’s on all of us,” Goodwin said.

A scholarship has been established in his name to help students at Capital.