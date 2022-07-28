Friday marks the start of nightly runway closures at CRW due to rehab project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The third and final phase of West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s runway 5-23 rehabilitation project begins on Friday with runway closures.

The airport (CRW) had previously announced nightly closures from Friday to Nov. 13 are necessary to complete the phase.

This comprehensive upgrade, which has been funded by the Federal Aviation administration, will provide a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the entire runway, including rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, the installation of energy-efficient LED runway edge lights, electrical conductors, and runway exit sign modifications.

Nick Keller, the CRW Director and CEO told 580-WCHS that the runway will close nightly following the final flight’s arrival. It will reopen at 6 a.m. daily.

“It’s going to make the runway to the point where it won’t have to be rehabilitated again for the next 15 to 20 years,” Keller said of the project.

Runway 5/23 will have a permanent closure from Sept. 12 8 a.m. to Sept. 16 8 a.m. as part of the project.

Keller said the runway has not been rehabbed since 2003.

“The runway is the most important piece of pavement we have here. We need to make sure that the pavement is in good order and good shape,” Keller said.

The project was funded by an Airport Improvement Program grant. West Virginia Paving, Inc. was awarded the prime contract, and Airport Design Consultants Inc will provide construction management and inspection services.