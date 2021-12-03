Friday marks one year since Charleston officer’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in the history of the Charleston Police Department.

The day was Dec. 3, 2020 when the city of Charleston announced that Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson died in the hospital, two days after being shot in the line of duty.

The Charleston Police Department will remember Johnson in a memorial event at 4 p.m. Friday at the CPD Police Memorial located at Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street at I-64.

Johnson was wounded Dec. 1 while responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. She was taken off life support the next day at Charleston Area Medical Center and died the day after that. Thousands of people turned out for her funeral, including lining the streets of downtown Charleston for her procession.

Johnson, 28, grew up in the area of Charleston where she served and patrolled. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said on MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston this week that Johnson asked to work the West Side – Garrison Avenue area because she wanted to give back.

“One thing that I really like about Cassie was she is from Charleston and she always made it a point to give back and serve her community,” Hunt said.

Since her death, Johnson was been honored in many ways and her legacy has continued to live on the capital city and beyond.

She was headlined in the first-ever West Virginia Donor Day by Gov. Jim Justice as she gave a final life-saving gift as an organ donor. In March, Johnson was remembered by the West Virginia Legislature.

Over the summer, Garrison Avenue was named Honorary Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue. Hunt also remembered the ways Johnson gave back to the animal community, both as a humane officer and after joining the Charleston Police Department.

Several animal donation events and pet supply drives have occurred at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and in Charleston to honor Johnson’s love for four-legged friends.

“She always made the best of every situation and made it work out well. She saved a lot of animals and redirected that in the police academy and went out there. I can think of a few times where she has saved some lives,” Hunt said.

Hunt added that Johnson’s legacy is hard to narrow down. The life she lived is why he keeps doing his job, Hunt said.

“You would always see the warm smile and in her eyes, you would see she was a genuinely good person. That is my favorite part about Cassie,” Hunt said.

Although Johnson’s end of watch occurred on that cold December day, Hunt said Johnson was doing what she was destined to do. He remembered Johnson training for that day to put on a badge for the Charleston Police Department.

“She didn’t want to go to the police academy and pass, she wanted to go and be on top. So the amount of training she went and put in before the academy. You could look out on the boulevard on the rainest of days, coldest of days and hottest of days, and she and Lt. Autumn Davis were there trucking along.

“They were putting in the work to make it happen.”

The man charged in Johnson’s death, 38-year old Joshua Phillips, will be on trial in January.