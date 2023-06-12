Freshman orientation now underway at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Despite colleges facing low enrollment on campuses across the country right now, Marshall University anticipates a large number coming in for its New Student Orientation this summer.

Orientation for the university begins tomorrow, June 13 and will go on throughout the summer ending August 4.

The university will host a total of 11 different orientation days throughout the summer for incoming freshman and transfer students and anticipates on having approximately 2,000 students attend orientation.

“Right now we’re tracking fairly well with our registration numbers for orientation, I really can’t speak to what our expected enrollment looks like for fall yet, but we’re tracking fairly well with our orientation registration, so we’re hopeful and cautiously optimistic,” Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Sherri Stepp told MetroNews.

They expect to have a total of 850 students attending orientation in its first week this week alone.

Orientation is mandatory for all incoming students planning to attend Marshall this fall. It will include group sessions, students meeting their academic advisors and receiving their first course schedule, along with important student life and housing information.

While the student program is similar to the orientations in previous years, Stepp said they are now offering new programs for parents and guests to attend.

“We’re offering a glimpse of a faculty lectures presented by one of our award-winning faculty members and we’re offering a session presented by our career education staff, and we’re also offering a presentation providing tips for parents who’s sons or daughters are the first in their family to go to college,” she said.

She said Marshall also has a newly revamped online orientation for students attending classes fully online or for students who live out of state and are unable to attend the in-person sessions.

Summer orientation sessions take place June 13 to 16, July 11 to 14 and August 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

June sessions are already at capacity in addition to two dates next month, July 11 and 14. However, Stepp said incoming students can still register for orientation for July 12 and 13 as well as the August openings.

“We understand that orientation is a very exciting time for students and their families, but we hope they know that it’s also a very exciting time for us, as well, we’re always anxious to welcome new students to campus,” said Stepp.

Students and family can visit Marshall’s orientation page on its website to find out more and to register for orientation or call the Office of New Student Orientation at (304)696-2354.